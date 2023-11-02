Hardy to run for circuit judge next year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy has filed pre-candidacy papers to run for circuit judge in Kanawha County in 2024.

Hardy, 65, said he’ll seek the seat that was held by the late Joanna Tabit.

“I just crossed 40 years in the legal profession here in Charleston and after giving it much thought and consideration I’ve decided it’s probably the time in my life to serve in the judicial branch,” Hardy told MetroNews.

Hardy said he’s also going to apply to the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission in hopes of being appointed to Tabit’s seat later this year. The person chosen will fill out the unexpired term through 2024. Hardy’s current boss, Gov. Jim Justice, will make the final decision.

Hardy said becoming a circuit judge would be a new challenge and another way to give back to his home county.

“There’s always going to be a lot of challenges and a lot of them revolve around drug abuse and problems within the home,” Hardy said. “Those are going to be challenging to me and I’m looking forward to learning about them and tackling them in addition to applying all of the experience I’ve had in my legal career.”

Hardy was elected to the Kanawha County Commission four times and before that he served two terms on Charleston City Council. He’s been a member of Justice’s cabinet for seven years and is the lone remaining member of Justice’s original cabinet.

Hardy said his top priority currently is helping in the preparation of the governor’s proposed state budget for next fiscal year.

“We are on target to have that finished by December and have it available to the governor and ready to go when he has his State of the State Address in early January,” Hardy said.

The filing period for next year’s election begins in January. Judicial elections in West Virginia are non-partisan and have no primary. The one and only election will be in May 2024.