Hardy ready to serve as newest appointed Kanawha County Circuit Judge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Newly-appointed Kanawha County Circuit Judge Dave Hardy is ready for the transition to the bench.

Hardy is expected to be sworn in the first week of January. The state supreme court requires at least three weeks of time to be taken between appointment and the swearing in. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Hardy earlier this month.

Hardy fills the vacancy left behind by Judge Joanna Tabit, who passed away in late September. He said he will only strive to be the best judge he can be, because it will be hard to fill the shoes, and the seat, left behind by Judge Tabit.

“I will never be as good as Judge Tabit was. She was that good. I’m just trying to be the best I can be,” Hardy said.

Hardy said he plans to meet with Judge Tabit’s secretary again this week to discuss keeping people on the staff. He’s already been in talks with her staff members in recent weeks since being appointed.

The former state revenue secretary has spent much of his adult like in the Kanawha Valley. When he returned to Charleston in 1983 from law school, Hardy said he wanted to make a mark as an attorney in the capital city. He’s represented minors, union members and large businesses in his over 40 years of practice.

“It’s perspective. I’ve been here a long time,” Hardy said while as a guest on “580-Live with Dave Allen” Monday. “I feel like I understand the community.”

A few things have caught Hardy’s attention in recent years that have led him to seeking the judgeship in Kanawha County. Drug use and child neglect are major issues.

“I saw it at the capitol from a policy level and now I’m going to see it at ground level,” said Hardy.

Taking the place for Hardy as the state Revenue Secretary is former Kanawha County delegate Larry Pack, who Hardy has known for many years. The two first met as sophomores at Eastbank High School in 1973. They both attended West Virginia Tech and majored in accounting.

“Now our paths have intersected in a very good way here at the capital,” Hardy said.

Hardy said he’s been talking with other circuit judges and the circuit clerk to prepare him for the position. He plans on getting advice from other leaders in the county court system leading up to his swearing-in in the new year.

The campaign for Hardy to keep the seat beyond 2024 has already begun. He said he has held fundraisers and roundtables to meet with people and understand expectations.

“Part of what I think I bring to the bench is I’m diverse,” Hardy added. “I think I have a good understanding of the local bar.”

Hardy filled out pre-candidacy papers on November 1 for an 8-year term starting in 2025.

Aside from being an attorney, Hardy has spent a handful of years as a professor the University of Charleston, West Virginia State University and his alma mater West Virginia Tech where he has taught classes on law. Most recently, he’s taught in the master’s public administration program at WVSU.