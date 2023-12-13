Hardy appointed to fill Tabit seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Revenue Secretary and Kanawha County native Dave Hardy is heading to the bench.

Gov. Jim Justice appointed Hardy to an open circuit judgeship in Kanawha County Wednesday. He takes over for the late Joanna Tabit.

Justice said the appointment was the right move but he said it’s bitter-sweet.

“Dave will do a phenomenal job,” Justice said. “The regret is just this–Dave has done an amazing job as our secretary of revenue.”

Hardy was the longest serving cabinet secretary of the Justice administration. He had been with Justice since he first took office in January 2017.

Justice is replacing Hardy with former Kanawha County delegate and current Justice administration advisor Larry Pack.

“Larry is surely a proven leader and has got his act together. He knows how to work numbers,” Justice said.

Pack will be acting revenue secretary.

Hardy, who has been in the legal provision for more than three decades, was elected to the Kanawha County Commission four times and before that he served two terms on Charleston City Council.

“I’m honored beyond words by Governor Justice’s faith in me,” Hardy said. “To stand beside him in steering West Virginia from fiscal quicksand to solid ground has been an absolute privilege. His unwavering leadership, paired with his laser focus on fiscal responsibility, have been the compass guiding us through choppy waters. Serving on the Thirteenth Circuit Court is a monumental responsibility, and I pledge to carry my commitment to fairness and justice into every courtroom, ensuring every citizen receives the respect and equal representation they deserve.”

Hardy previously announced he plans on running for circuit judge in Kanawha County in next year’s judicial elections which will take place in May.