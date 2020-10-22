Harding’s celebrates 40 years of business

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Known for chicken and dumplings, graham cracker pie and other home-cooked style meals, Harding’s Family Restaurant in Kanawha County celebrated its 40th anniversary Thursday.

Opening in March 1980 off the Mink Shoals Exit 1, co-owner Angela Harding and her husband Kelsey took the chance on a family atmosphere restaurant and it’s been a hit.

“It’s very touching as people are continuing to support us as they have the last 40 years,” Harding told 580-WCHS at a ceremony Thursday.

The service industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Harding said this has been the restaurant’s toughest year for business but there is a rebound ahead.

“People are starting to venture out more. Our carryout business remains very strong which we are thankful for,” she said.

“There’s been twists and turns, bumps in the road all these years. We are very fortunate to have made it through everything. We are fortunate to be able to serve our loyal customers.”

Harding says the restaurant has served over 10 million meals in that span and employees 35 to 40 people.

Harding’s Family Restaurant is located at 2772 Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston and is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

