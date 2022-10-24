Halloween events continue in Charleston leading up to 31st

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Halloween activities at community centers in Charleston roll on this week leading up to the big day on Oct. 31.

On Thursday, the Roosevelt Community Center on Ruffner Avenue will hold a Creepy Crawly Crafts & Cupcakes from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Friday, there is a costume party at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center on Donnally Street in Charleston from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday, there is a Haunted City on 7th & Trunk or Treat at the North Charleston Community Center on 7th Avenue. The Trunk or Treat goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Haunted City (at Safety City) goes from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more info on the North Charleston event call 304.348.6884, info on the MLK Jr. Community Center event call 304.348.6404 and info on the Roosevelt Community Center event call 304.348.0529.

“We are most proud of the fact we have an event in every city. Every community gets their own event,” Matt Sutton, chief of staff Charleston Mayor’s Office said recently on 580-LIVE.

Charleston’s Trick-or-Treat is Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Parents are asked to accompany their children, if possible, to ensure safety. Motorists are reminded to drive with extra care during these hours.

Last week, the city hosted two community center Halloween-themed events – the BOO Halloween Celebration at the Kanawha City Community Center and a Kids Spooky Night at the North Charleston Community Center.

Rashaun Poore, the Director of Charleston’s Parks & Rec Department said her department lives for putting together a schedule like this.

“They live for this type of stuff. They always come to me with different ideas of what we can do differently every year to accommodate all of our kids and seniors as well,” Poore said.