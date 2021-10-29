HallowEast activities continue into the weekend on East End of Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Halloween activities will continue into the weekend in the East End of Charleston as part of HallowEast.

The events, organized by Charleston Main Streets and presented by Encova Insurance, will feature two events Friday night at Appalachian Power Park before the largest event Saturday. Halloween is on Sunday this year.

HallowEast’s longest-running event, the horror-themed ArtMares art gallery is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free to the public. Charleston Main Street Director Ric Cavender told 580-WCHS that half the proceeds go to the organization and half the proceeds go to the artists.

“We have between 30 and 40 artists participating this year. We always get a huge crowd for this. It’s a one-of-a-kind art opening in the city,” Cavender said.

After ArtMares, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. a free showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show shows on the big screen at the park.

The annual Costume Crawl presented by Spriggs Distributing kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday. The event site said attendees travel along Washington St. and enjoy drink special at East End bars such as The Bark, Tricky Fish and Empty Glass before catching the trolley at 10:00 p.m. to Leon Sullivan to enjoy more specials from The BarK and Lee Street Lounge.

“The pub crawl really is happening at the corner of Elizabeth and Washington Streets. That features all of the pubs and restaurants in operation down there,” Cavender said.

The Crawl for the Crown Costume contest returns at 8:50 p.m. with a special prize going to the two Darlings of Doom.

The weekend of events kicked off Thursday with Howl-O-East at The BarK. Dogs dressed up by their owners participated in a costume contest and more.