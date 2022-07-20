Hale Street no longer part of weekend street closings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hale Street won’t be part of downtown Charleston’s outdoor dining for the rest of the summer.

During the weekend shutdowns, non-related food business owners on Hale Street have complained about not being able to get as much business on the weekends.

“Some of the business owners that were not restaurant-related weren’t happy with the set up of hale street and the impact it had on their businesses,” Mayor’s Office Chief of Staff Matt Sutton said this week on WCHS’ 580 Live. “Owners of Hale House and Stella’s who were the ones doing outdoor dining decided to be good business neighbors and stop outdoor dining Friday and Saturday.”

Sutton said they are still welcome to do future outdoor dining anytime per request.

“If there are times those restaurants want to have a larger event and have a band outside or have some other things going on, they can apply with the city and have the city shut down,” Sutton said.

Sutton added that outdoor dining for the other streets will continue.

“It’s something people enjoy, I think it’s nice to go outside and sit. It gives extra tables so you can have more people, we’ve seen people more downtown now. It’s also just about having energy and vibrancy in the city,” Sutton said.

Last year, Assistant to Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Jane Bostic said it helps other businesses.

“This brings more folks downtown that walk around and see other businesses. A lot of times you go, you walk in the restaurant, you eat and you leave. You don’t realize the retail shop that was across the street or where you can conduct other business,” Bostic said.

Capitol Street will have outdoor dining for the rest of the summer.

The street closings started in 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last weekend was the first weekend Hale Street was not part of the closure.

Story by Chayce Matheny