GWHS senior launches self-guiding walking tour of Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Citizens and visitors of Charleston will now be able to learn about the city’s history uniquely, all while walking.

Inaugural Charleston Youth Council Member Emma Carpenter launched her self-guided walking tour of Charleston: Art and Architecture in the Downtown Charleston Historic District.

Carpenter, who is a senior at George Washington High School, appeared on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS and said her middle school teacher Emily Patterson was her inspiration.

“It has a path, a map that I have drawn up myself. You follow the map once you download the tour. Certain audio files will play as you hit them on the map,” Carpenter said.

The walking tour is available through the Voicemap App available in the App Store and Google Play. It features historic buildings, public art, restaurants, and more. It begins and ends at Haddad Riverfront Park.

“You can learn about the rich history, art, architecture, and food of Charleston. It showcases all of Capitol Street, city hall and the Kanawha County Courthouse,” she said.

Carpenter served on the inaugural Charleston Youth Council during her 10th-grade year. In 9th grade Carpenter entered and won the Chip and Joanna Gaines Chipstarter Contest, and was awarded $3,000 to go to a historic preservation and interior design course at a SCAD summer seminar, the city said.