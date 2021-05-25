GWHS celebrates successful Class of 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 276 graduates of the Class of 2021 for George Washington High School were celebrated in many ways on Tuesday.

Jim Crawford Jr., principal of George Washington HS told the crowd inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center that the class was “Number 1”, finishing with the largest number of AP scholars of any graduating class in the state.

He went on to say nine of the 12 national merit scholarships in Kanawha County were part of this class.

“The graduates of this class have earned $2.5 million in scholarships. 97% of graduates are moving on to post-secondary education and training, spanning institutions coast to coast and internationally,” Crawford said.

The principal also said the Class of 2021 logged over 9,800 community service hours and 15 graduates headed to the armed services. 25 students of the class are headed to play sports in college and the class totaled 15 state championships in four years.

“The staff, counselors, administration wish you, the Class of 2021, all the luck in your future endeavors. please know that you are always Patriots,” Crawford said.

Nilaya Kanuri, student body president spoke during the ceremony and said she was proud of herself and her classmates for making it through the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We dealt with all of the challenges of digital learning and the amount of work in a traditional school environment. All of this has shown me that we are the most resilient, determined, and able group of students to come through this school,” she said.

She said she found three things that young adults should know entering the real that resonated with her: 1. being to move on from mistakes, 2. participating in things and 3. be patient.

Kanuri said there was no doubt to her that most of her classmates would follow that guidance and live on forever.

“Let us remain infinite, in this moment and every moment that follows. This is only the beginning of the rest of our lives. Whether our next steps are moving to another school, joining the workforce, or joining the armed forces,” she said.