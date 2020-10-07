GW student in custody after making alleged threat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County high school student is in juvenile custody after allegedly threatening violence at George Washington High School.

According to Charleston police, a GW student made a specific threat on social media earlier this week.

“Im shooting gw up on Monday stay home,” the post said.

Charleston police went to the student’s house obtained evidence in connection with the threat. The student has been charged with making terroristic threats and is currently being held in the James H

Tiger Morton Juvenile Facility.

Police said the juvenile’s name won’t be released.

Investigators said all leads have been investigated and they feel there is no threat or harm to GW students or any members of the faculty and staff.