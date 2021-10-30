Gupta confirmation praised

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The confirmation of former state Health Officer Dr. Rahul Gupta as the new director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy received widespread praise from a variety of West Virginia officials Friday.

Gupta, who was nominated by President Joe Biden and then confirmed by the U.S. Senate Thursday, will be the first medical doctor to serve as the nation’s drug czar.

“It should have been that long, long, ago,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. “I congratulate Dr. Gupta. This is a big time appointment for a great West Virginian.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said in a Friday statement that Gupta intimately understands the needs of communities across America.

“His work to combat the drug epidemic in a state with the worst overdose rate in the nation, where we lost 1,386 West Virginians to fatal drug-related overdoses last year, makes him well-prepared to lead similar efforts on a national scale,” Manchin said.

Manchin added Gupta will be a dedicated director.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito tweeted after Thursday night’s vote.

“Looking forward to continue working together to foster innovative solutions that can help pull our state and nation from the grip of the addiction crisis,” Capito said.

State Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said Gupta was running the state Office of Drug Control Policy when he came on board in 2017.

“He started (the office). He’s done great things for the state and expect great things for the country as well,” Crouch said.

Gupta first came to West Virginia in 2009 to serve as the director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Dr. Sherri Young serves in that role now and said Friday that Gupta brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role.

“I know he will bring a unique and valued perspective on the drug crisis facing this nation, especially rural America. Dr. Gupta was a strong leader at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, and I look forward to his service in his new role,” Young said.

According to the White House, the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) develops and oversees implementation of the National Drug Control Strategy; develops and oversees implementation of the National Drug Control Budget; and administers High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) and Drug-Free Communities (DFC) grant programs.