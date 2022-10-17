Guilty plea in Housing Authority fraud case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former housing manager with the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority pleaded guilty Monday to committing fraud to embezzle thousands of dollars.

Pamela McDaniel, 68, of Charleston, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Charleston.

McDaniel, who began working for the housing authority in 2006, began taking money for herself that tenants were paying in dues starting in 2007. She would alter money orders to include her name and then deposit the funds into her personal checking account.

According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, on Jan. 10, 2018, McDaniel did the same thing with a rental payment of $235.

McDaniel embezzled more than $28,000 from 2007 to 2018. Investigators said she was able to cover up some of her activity by paying back some of the money. Her plea includes more than $17,000 in restitution.

McDaniel faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2023.