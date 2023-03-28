Guilty plea in Charleston interstate double fatal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sentencing is scheduled for late-May for a Charleston woman who pleaded guilty Tuesday to causing a wrong-way crash that killed two people.

Edriene Sutton, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI causing death before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers. Prosecutors are seeking a 3-15 prison term on each count with the sentences to run concurrently.

Akers has set sentencing for May 24.

Sutton was driving drunk in the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 2022, when she got on the interstate going the wrong way at the Leon Sullivan exit in Charleston.

Sutton’s vehicle was going north in the southbound lanes when it struck a southbound car being driven by Joshua Robinson, 37, of Charleston, head-on at 3:01 a.m.

Robinson was killed along with Brittany Weldon, 27, of Charleston, who was riding with Sutton. Sutton was initially hospitalized but released a short time later.

Sutton got on the Leon Sullivan ramp from the exit ramp that connects to Shrewsbury Street, Charleston police said.

“We were able to track her with cameras from throughout the city to figure out which way she was going,” Charleston Police Traffic Division Commander Sgt. Kevin Oldham previously told MetroNews.

Sutton had just recently moved to Charleston from North Carolina when the wreck occurred, police said.

Sutton remains in the South Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bail.