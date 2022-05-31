Guilty plea hearing requested in Roatsey case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal prosecutors have requested a U.S. District judge schedule a guilty plea hearing in the criminal case of a former Kanawha County school counselor.

Todd Roatsey, 43, of Elkview, is charged with multiple counts in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Some of the charges allege Roatsey, a former award winning counselor at Pinch Elementary School, enticed two underaged girls “to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct.” It’s alleged he put the depictions on the internet.

Superseding indictments added charges to the original indictment. There are now more than a dozen charges overall.

The motion for a guilty plea hearing was filed Tuesday morning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald.

U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver has the case and will likely schedule a plea hearing.

Roatsey was first arrested in early November 2021. He was suspended by Kanawha County Schools. He resigned on Nov. 15, 2021.

He was previously named West Virginia’s Elementary School Counselor of the Year and visited the White House in 2016.