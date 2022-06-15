Guilty plea by teenager in St. Albans area murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter in a March shooting death near St. Albans.

The case of Eli Nelson, 17, was transferred to adult status on a prosecution motion approved by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers Wednesday afternoon. The transfer was followed by a guilty plea to a lesser charge. Nelson was originally charged with first degree murder.

WCHS-TV was first to report the transfer and plea.

Nelson admitted that he shot and killed Jimmy Keith, 26, during an altercation on Third Street West, just outside of St. Albans. Keith, of Pond Gap, was living with his girlfriend in the area.

Nelson said he and a friend were breaking into various cars in the area and Keith came out into the street and confronted him and said, according to Nelson, that he was going to shoot him in the face. Nelson said he reacted by running and shooting.

Nelson faces 3 to 15 years in prison when he sentenced on Aug. 8.