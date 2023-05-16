Guilty plea accepted for 17-year-old in August 2022 murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 17-year-old has plead guilty to second-degree murder for an August 2022 shooting.

Ja’Keith (Mob Jay) Kinnell, was arrested August 10 and is now facing 10 years in prison for killing James Hambrick, 42. Kinnell shot and killed Hambrick on August 6, 2022 near the intersection of Sixth Street and Hunt Avenue on Charleston’s west side.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster will preside over the sentencing which is scheduled for July 11. The case was recently transferred to adult status.

Judge Webster initially rejected a guilty plea from Kinnell in early May, but accepted the binding plea deal Monday. Kinnell then too entered a guilty plea for second-degree murder, but a misunderstanding in the amount of prison time Kinnell would face delayed the plea agreement.