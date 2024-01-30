Group of three charged for drug trafficking organization in state’s southern district

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Nitro woman and a pair of men from Detroit pleaded guilty to distributing large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in southern West Virginia.

On Monday, Ladonna Rae Abner, 49, of Nitro, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl. Talon Aaron McIntosh, 28, and Mario Alonzo Pettway III, 23, both of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty to distribution of a quantity of mixture and substance containing methamphetamine. All three admitted to their roles in a drug trafficking organization (DTO).

Court documents state that McIntosh sold a half-pound of methamphetamine for $1,000 to a confidential informant in Huntington on February 3, 2023. McIntosh also admitted to selling approximately 439 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $2,000 in Huntington on September 7, 2023.

One confidential informant was sold methamphetamine and fentanyl from Pettway on multiple occasions between April 13, 2023 and October 3, 2023. In October, Pettway sold approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $200 in Nitro. Pettway further admitted to selling approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine to the confidential informant in St. Albans on June 26, 2023. He also sold approximately 8 grams of fentanyl in St. Albans three separate times between April 13, 2023, and May 2, 2023.

McIntosh and Pettway admitted that they participated in the DTO from at least February 2023 through November 2023. The two also admitted to a plan of distributing approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine and 3.5 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Huntington on August 14, 2023.

On October 4, 2023, Abner sold approximately 1 gram of fentanyl for $120 to a confidential informant in Nitro. She admitted to that transaction and to selling fentanyl to a confidential informant on October 17, 2023.

All three were arrested on November 15, 2023. Following their arrest, officers also seized approximately 3.5 grams of suspect fentanyl from Abner’s residence. Officers found more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, 12 firearms and ammunition from two other homes in Nitro.

McIntosh and Pettway are scheduled to be sentenced on June 3. Abner’s sentencing is scheduled for May 28. Each face up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson announced the pleas Monday.