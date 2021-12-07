Group donates money to St. Albans PD to expand city’s K-9 services

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — St. Albans Police Chief Mark Gilbert said a generous donation from a group in the city will help expand the city’s K-9 services.

The Fall Ya’ll Festival made a commitment to provide $7,500 recently toward the purchase of a second dog for the police K-9 division. That donation comes amid numerous donations already made to help the city be fully equipped for their one current police K-9 “Arco”.

“We want another patrol dog. I don’t know if this dog will be able to cross-train and be able to alert on explosives or what. But right now, Arco is on call 24 hours a day,” said Chief Gilbert.

The rigorous schedule brings Arco out into the field at all hours of the day and night and puts a strain on his handler. Gilbert said a second patrol dog would free them up to do much more and would offer more protection to officers and the public.

Arco, who trains with the Charleston Police Department K-9 unit has been a huge success for the department. Chief Gilbert was extremely impressed with his skills to track, apprehend, and sniff out drugs. The next dog, they hope, will be equally effective. ‘

“When Fall Ya’ll presented this, we were ecstatic. This helps us budget-wise, but it helps expand our K-9 program,” he explained.

There was no timeline for getting a new dog, but Gilbert hoped it would be sooner rather than later. He said the selection process and the training process can be lengthy and it may be several months before they have a dog in place and ready to patrol the streets with a handler.