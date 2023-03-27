Greenbrier County family wins on America’s Funniest Home Videos

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Greenbrier County family is celebrating a major win on ABC’s popular show, America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Madison Boswell of Ronceverte brought some laughs on Sunday night’s latest episode of AFV, as she tricks dad, Joey Boswell in the “Daddy Daughter Diesel Prank.”

The West Virginia family got the chance to air the video in Episode 15 of season 33 of the channel’s longest running primetime entertainment show.

The video, which was taken around Christmas time, features Madison in the car as she talks to her dad on the phone about using the new “Christmas edition gas” with the green nozel. Her dad, Joey, clearly shocked, replies with “that’s diesal,” and further goes on to ask her why she would put $7 per gallon of gas in her car.

The family gathered to react to the video on the lastest episode.

Upon the host of AFV, Alfonso Ribeiro asking Joey what he did when he found out it was a prank, Boswell replied with, “I didn’t speak with her for a few hours.”