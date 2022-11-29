Great Rubber Duck Race to return to 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Great Rubber Duck Race will make a splash at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta next summer.

The first race was held at the Regatta in 1988 and is making a return on July 2, 2023. An announcement was made Tuesday morning.

Margaret O’Neal, president and CEO of United Way of Central West Virginia, is encouraging people to donate a duck for $5 each or a flock of ducks for $100.

“Ducks are on sale now,” said O’Neal said. “If you want to feel the nostalgia and reconnection of the duck race and the Regatta from many years ago, you can do that right now.

The Regatta, which returned last summer for the first time since 2009, generated an economic impact of $31.5 million with more than 210,000 attendees.

O’Neal said she’s looking forward to being part of the excitement again.

“They’ll be dumped off the Southside Bridge on that Sunday morning prior to the Sternwheel Regatta races, so everyone will be able to get a great view” she said.

O’Neal said they’re not asking for much when it comes to donations.

“So $5 is a great way for people to make a contribution to the United Way and it’s affordable for most people,” she said.

It’s a good gift idea to buy someone during this holiday season, O’Neal said.

“If you want to purchase a gift of a duck for someone in your family, it’s an easy way to do that and you might win $5,000, some beautiful jewelry, great football tickets or a number of things,” she said.

O’Neal said they expect to sell more ducks because of the larger crowd. The race returned to the Kanawha River this past Labor Day after a 16 year hiatus.

To learn more about The Great Rubber Duck Race, visit unitedwaycwv.org.