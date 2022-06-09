Great Rubber Duck Race set for 2022 event on Labor Day weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Following a grand return of the Great Rubber Duck Race in 2021, the event is back for a second straight year and set for Labor Day weekend.

For the first time in 16 years, the event was held in Charleston in 2021 with 5,000 ducks dropped off the South Side Bridge and raced to shore to benefit the United Way. Margaret Ann O’Neal, president of the United Way of Central West Virginia said on Thursday during the announcement of the 2022 event that 6,000 ducks will be sold this year.

“We are thrilled that the nostalgia that was created all those years ago has lasted. People get super excited when they see Puddles out and everyone wants to get their $5 duck,” she told 580-WCHS.

The 2022 event, where the United Way of Central West Virginia is partnering with West Virginia American Water, will be held on Sept. 3. The return of this event in 2021 raised over $40,000 for United Way of Central West Virginia.

The United Way of Central West Virginia has now started to sell 6,000 rubber ducks for $5 each leading up to the race.

The rubber ducks will be dropped from the bridge that connects Downtown Charleston to South Hills, and the first duck to reach the shore at Haddad Riverfront Park will be the grand prize winner of $4,000.

Additional prizes will be awarded to the next nine ducks across the finish line, along with a prize for the last duck to finish the race.

O’Neal told 580-WCHS that programs such as shoes for children, food for seniors and helping citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic will benefit from the money raised.

“The City of Charleston is excited to partner with the United Way of Central West Virginia and West Virginia American Water on the Great Rubber Duck Race,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in a release. “Not only is this event fun, bringing back memories of past duck races for many – it supports essential programs in communities throughout our region.”

Additional information about the Great Rubber Duck Race can be found at www.duckrace.com/charleston.