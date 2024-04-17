Gray murder trial begins Thursday in Kanawha County Circuit Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jury selection begins Thursday morning in Kanawha County Circuit Court in the murder trial of a Detroit man.

Tyran Gray, 27, is accused of shooting and killing 49-year-old Norman Sweeney in the 500 block of Wyoming Street in Charleston on Sept. 9, 2022. Gray was later captured in Detroit.

Gray was originally charged along with Cortini Ann Stovall, who authorities said was driving the car that sped away from the shooting scene. Stovall pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of accessory after the fact of first-degree murder. Stovall told the court she took Gray to another home after the shooting and was paid $600 to take Gray to Detroit.

Previously could filings said police recovered messages from a phone that said Gray believed Sweeney and some “dope feins” stole a package.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Opening statements in the case are tentatively scheduled to begin Friday morning.

Court records indicate Gray rejected a plea deal earlier this week.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster said in a March pretrial hearing the trial could last more than a week.