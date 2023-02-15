Grant program set up to help Charleston small businesses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Charleston and small businesses are still dealing with issues stemming from the pandemic, but a local agency is looking to offer some assistance.

On “580 Live” Monday morning, two representatives from the Charleston Area Alliance talked about their current grant program for women and minority business owners in Charleston. Small business owners can receive up to $5,000 to help get their business moving forward.

“Our goal is for the betterment of Kanawha County, which means getting people and jobs to the city,” said President of the Charleston Area Alliance, Nicole Christian.

Susie Salisbury, Vice president & Community Development of the Charleston Area Alliance, said there were many studies done focusing on the height of the pandemic, that showed women and minorities in business having been greatly affected.

“The president from City Council came to us and had a vision to start a separate grant program for women and minorities,” Salisbury said.

According to Nicole Christian, minorities and women in recent years have been greatly involved in the business landscape, but are still struggling to get money.

“It might seem like giving businesses $5,000 is a small amount, but for a brand new business it can help them get on their feet,” Christian said.

Salisbury added, “We are looking for women and minority owners who are have only been in business for a year, and have to own at least 51 percent of the business.”

More information about the grant program can be found at charlestonareaalliance.org. The deadline to apply for the grant is Friday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.