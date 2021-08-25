Grant program geared towards helping restaurants, workers launched

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Restaurants in West Virginia have an opportunity to apply for a grant that will open the door to raising wages for workers and feed those in need.

State and local leaders stood inside Starlings Coffee and Provisions on the East End of Charleston on Wednesday to announce that the state will partner with One Fair Wage and RAISE: High Road Restaurants to distribute $50,000 in relief for restaurant owners and essential workers.

Funding for the program is called High Road Kitchens.

“There haven’t been many silver linings during this whole pandemic since last March. Every little bit of money helps, it goes towards staffing. We all need upgrades,” Charleston City Councilwoman and restaurant owner Keeley Steele said after the announcement.

According to a release, the High Road Kitchens program provides funding for full-service restaurants to hire or rehire workers and feed those in need. In return, participants are asked to transition to paying One Fair Wage and increase equity through hiring and training practices.

The funding is an initial $5,000 payment to purchase supplies to provide free or discounted meals in the community. Additional funding of up to $25,000 will subsidize the labor required to produce the meals. The amount of reimbursement will vary depending on the location, the program’s page stated.

“The grant comes with a promise. One of those promises is amping up the minimum wage, plus tips on top of that,” Steele said.

The details of the restaurant commitments are a scaled approach to paying One Fair Wage for all employees within five years of the initial grant award date, achieving full wage parity for tipped and non-tipped employees by January 2026.

According to the program’s page, restaurant partners agree to complete its Equity Toolkit and Training program within nine months of the initiation of the High Road Kitchens program.

Additionally, each High Road Kitchen location will agree to serve at least one free meal for every $10 granted over the course of the eight-week program. Restaurant partners will become members of RAISE High Road Restaurants, for which membership is free.

Funding will be returned to One Fair Wage, should a participating restaurant fail to meet any of the commitments outlined above by the dates outlined.

Restaurant owners can apply HERE.