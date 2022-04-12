Grand opening of City Center at Slack Plaza celebrated in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After years of ideas and planning, the City of Charleston opened its new City Center at Slack Plaza on Tuesday.

The revitalization of the space represents a more than $3.5M investment in the heart of downtown Charleston between Laidley and Summers Street.

Community members joined Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, representatives from the offices of U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the Kanawha County Commission, Charleston City Council members, KRT officials, leaders of local businesses, and members of the Business Improvement District (BID) Board for the ribbon-cutting opening.

“This is a decade of ideas, a decade of vision, a decade of people saying we need to do something. It’s finally done and it’s beautiful,” Goodwin told MetroNews.

The plaza now features a performing stage with canopy, bubbler fountain and lights, swings and bistro tables, electric and water access for food trucks and a live wall expected to be installed in May. Food trucks, vendors and live music were there on Tuesday.

At the Summers Street entrance to the plaza is three chromatic sculptures by James Simon meant to showcase Appalachian heritage.

Goodwin said she believes this was one of the missing puzzle pieces to connect the downtown area from the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to Capitol Street.

“Everybody loves it. The swings, the splash pad, the stage, the bistro tables and chairs. This is a living room and a palace for all people,” Goodwin said.

Slack Plaza’s namesake is the late John Slack Jr., a longtime public servant in Kanawha County, Charleston and West Virginia that included serving as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from West Virginia’s 3rd District for more than two decades.

John Slack III, who was born and raised in Charleston, was in attendance Tuesday with other family members.

“It brings back wonderful memories. Memories of my mother and father. I’m sure my Dad is looking down these days with a big smile on his face because this is for the people,” Slack III told MetroNews.

Lewis Payne, BID Board Member who spoke at the ceremony said, “We have over 30 property owners who make up the City Center Business Improvement District which encompasses a more than six-block area of downtown. We are excited about the revitalization of this space and the opportunity we now have to attract folks to this space through diversified programming.”

City Center at Slack Plaza was designed by Thrasher Engineering, constructed by SQP, and the project was overseen by Mead and Hunt. In June 2021, officials broke ground on the plaza project. Ideas and planning for a remodeled Slack Plaza date back several years.

There are several events already scheduled to be held at the plaza including a portion of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta this summer. Anyone interested in hosting an event at City Center at Slack Plaza should contact Special Events Coordinator Brittany Knox at [email protected]

On Monday, officials with KRT opened its City Center Station, which is located on the Laidley Street side of the plaza. The station features nearly $3 million in upgrades including new lighted stations and electronic displays.