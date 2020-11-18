Grand jury indicts Dunbar woman on murder charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Dunbar woman charged in a July 4 stabbing death was indicted Wednesday by a Kanawha County grand jury.

Rashieda Tyree, 30, was indicted on a first degree murder charge. She allegedly killed Duane Troy Letlow, 54, of Charleston, in the early morning hours of Independence Day at a location on Washington Street East in Charleston.

Police said Letlow was stabbed in the chest during an altercation.

Tyree will be arraigned by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey on Dec. 3.

The grand jury handed indictments on 32 other defendants on various charges.