Grady confident heading into first legislative session

RIPLEY, W.Va. –Mason County Senator Amy Nicole Grady is ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work under the state Capitol dome next week.

Grady, a freshman senator speaking with WMOV Radio in Ravenswood, said she had prepared for the 2021 regular legislative session since caucus meetings in December.

“From that point on I’ve scheduled meetings with people and I’ve sat down and met with my fellow senators. To walk through different things and make sure I am prepared so that I am not learning from day one of the 60-day session. I’ve started learning from day one in December,” Grady said.

Amy Grady

Grady represents District 4 which is part of Putnam and Roane counties and all of Jackson and Mason counties. It was a seat that was previously held by former Senate President Mitch Carmichael.

The school teacher sent waves through the state by defeating Carmichael in the primary then beating Democratic challenger Bruce Ashworth in November.

Grady received the endorsement of the American Federation of Teachers West Virginia chapter during the election. She said she is involved in the education work and colleagues are listening to her when it comes to the education issues.

“We are going into this with a good grasp of what we want to push through. We are still working on things but basically of how we want to go. It’s been a really good experience,” Grady said.

Grady is one of 23 Republican Senators compared to 11 Democratic Senators. There is a new Senate president in Craig Blair (R-Berkeley).

She remains confident in a productive session when it officially starts on February 10.

“Commodity is great. Just the respect for one another. So I think it’s not just what can I get done but what can we get done together, all 34 of us. I have high hopes and I think people will be surprised with how smooth it works,” she said.