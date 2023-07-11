Graduations for Kanawha County Schools moving solely to Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Graduations for Kanawha County schools will all be happening under one roof from now on.

During a meeting Monday, the Kanawha County Board of Education came to an agreement to make all high school graduation ceremonies take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center starting in 2024.

This summer, Kanawha County schools either held their high school graduation at the Coliseum and Convention Center or at the Municipal Auditorium. Each day, two schools would hold graduation at the same time in the evening at one of the two sites.

Starting next year, Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools Dr. Tom Williams said their initial plan at the moment is to hold two graduations a day still with one taking place in the early afternoon, and the next one happening later in the evening.

“We’ll have two graduations a day for four days, one will be at one o’clock and one will be at seven, roughly those times,” Williams said.

According to Williams, one reason for the transition away from using the Municipal was due to its inconsistent internet services.

“When they (the schools) go in and the internet doesn’t work and they have programs and things that have to run through the internet, it needs to be working,” Williams said.

Board member Becky Jordon cited the space available, or lack thereof at the auditorium, as the main reason for strictly using the Coliseum and Convention Center going forward.

“Coming out of that building and onto the main road (Virginia Street) is a complete nightmare for parents trying to find their students,” Jordon said about people flooding out of the auditorium at the conclusion of the ceremonies.

The announcement of only using the Coliseum and Convention Center as the main hub for graduations is out well in advance for participating schools and parents of students.

“This is going to be different but we’re giving them 11 months notice that this is going to happen,” said Williams.