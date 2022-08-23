Governor tours flooded areas of Kanawha County

Gov. Jim Justice described that last three months Tuesday as a “tough summer” when it comes to flooding in the Mountain State.

“It just won’t stop raining,” Justice said after touring parts of eastern Kanawha County hit last week by a flash flood that stretched from Campbells Creek in Kanawha County to Gauley Bridge in Fayette County.

Justice has toured flooded communities in Huntington, the Gilbert area in Mingo County and now Campbells Creek and Hughes Creeks in Kanawha County since May.

Justice said his tour of the Happy Town community in the Hughes Creek area Tuesday was particularly difficult. He said 40 families have had to throw away tons of memories.

“We call it debris,” Justice said. “But at the end of the day what is that debris? For the most part it’s our lives. It’s everything. It’s all of our memories. It’s photos of all of the different times families have been together.”

Justice credited first responders in Kanawha and Fayette counties for saving a “bunch of lives” last week because of their quick response.

Justice and Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper stressed now important it is for residents to file assessment surveys. The better the reporting the better the chance the state will have in getting a disaster declaration, they said.

Justice said he’ll do all he can to get such a request approved.

“I’m all in and I’m going to stay all in,” Justice said. “You don’t have to worry about me. You don’t’ have to worry one second about our efforts to get an emergency declaration or our efforts to get anything. I’m all in.”

The state filed for a federal disaster declaration after the May flooding in Huntington but it was rejected by the Biden administration.

Fears of another flood

Several residents of Campbells Creek showed up at Justice’s briefing with reporters and expressed their concern about how additional heavy rains could do more damage with a creek filled with sediment.

Carper said dredging creeks isn’t as easy as it sounds but he said removing obstructions can and will be done.

“We’re going to get the stuff out of the creek and stabilize the riverbank,” Carper said. “That’s why the governor is attempting to get a disaster declaration so we’ll have money to do it.”

Carper noted the state response in connection with last week’s flood has been the best he’s experienced when it comes to similar events.

Community group formed

Campbells Creek resident Rebecca Yuri and some of her neighbors listened to Gov. Justice describe the damage to their community. Yuri and others formed a new community group the day after the flood called the Campbells Creek Cares Community Association.

Yuri said one of the main goals is to help residents file flood damage assessment reports.

“The reports just aren’t adding up. So we took the initiative to start going door to door to gather reports ourself because there’s so much more damage that people don’t see from the main roads,” Yuri said.

She said they’ve seen damaged foundations, washed out culverts and private bridges that were destroyed.

Yuri said it would be sad if the area falls short of a federal disaster declaration because some residents didn’t file the required assessment report.

“We formed this association to get out door-to-door with our community and our residents, especially the elderly who aren’t technologically savvy, to get the reports taken, boots on the ground, get them in ourselves,” Yuri said. “We know that we have the damage that we need to meet quota to get assistance in here.”

Cleanup notes

–Members of the West Virginia National Guard were still removing mud Tuesday afternoon from a Northeast Little League field at the intersection of Campbells Creek Drive and Point Lick Drive. They hope to have the field ready in time for fall ball.

–A nearby playground at Point Lick is scheduled to get some work Wednesday morning.

–The Fayette County Commission is scheduled to get a flood recovery update during its meeting Wednesday morning in Fayetteville.