Governor appoints two circuit court judges in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two new circuit judges have been appointed in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday named Stephanie Abraham to serve in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Kanawha County and Michael Asbury to serve in the 14th Judicial Circuit Court which covers Braxton, Clay, Gilmer and Webster counties.

“Stephanie has done a lot of great work in education and lot of different areas. She’s a true Christian, a mother of two and a small business owner,” Justice said during his administration briefing. “Michael is a family guy. He is very proud of his involvement with the church and community.”

Abraham replaces longtime Judge Duke Bloom. Asbury will take over for Judge Richard Facemire.

Both Bloom and Facemire announced their retirements earlier this summer.

Abraham was selected out of a dozen finalists and Asbury out of five finalists. Interviews were held Tuesday.

Justice said he’s proud to select conservative judges and he believes it’s having a positive impact on West Virginia.

“Businesses are coming back and absolutely people are looking at West Virginia in an entirely different light now,” he said.