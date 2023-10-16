Gov. Justice, WVDOH officials cut ribbon on new $11 million RHL Boulevard project

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Motorists will now have access to an all new road and a 420-foot bridge spanning across the Trace Fork Canyon, leading them directly to a much-used South Charleston shopping center.

Governor Jim Justice joined the state Division of Highways, Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston and local officials Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming the early arrival of the newly-constructed RHL Boulevard Project. The long-awaited $11 million project connects Jefferson Road directly to the Trace Fork Shopping Center through access on the new Trace Fork Bridge.

Justice said it’s a project which has been in the works for 20 years now, and while it may have taken someone like him through his vision with the $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity initiative to officially get the project underway, he said it was an effort from many in making it a reality.

“It took all of us, it took all of us to stand up in a vote that was 73 percent, right at 73 percent of the voters who said, ‘we want to do,” Justice said Monday before cutting the ribbon on the new project.

Wriston said when the governor introduced his vision for Roads to Prosperity, this project was the exact representation of the kind of insight he had.

“It just seems like every time I turn around, hardly having the time to do my work, I have go cut the ribbon on another new project that we do, but this one is really special, this one is the third tier of a master solution for the entire area over here,” Wriston said Monday.

The RHL Boulevard Project is expected to relieve traffic congestion in the shopping complex, which prior to the new road had only been limited to motorists entering and exiting the center from U.S Route 119, or Corridor G.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens who was also at Monday’s ceremony said it will make the lives of the residents who frequent the shopping area so much easier.

“Those of us who patronize these stores several times a week, this is a big deal to us, I mean getting in an out of the parking lot is going to be so much easier, so much more convenient, so we’re all excited and long-awaited,” Mullens told MetroNews.

The roughly half-mile connector road from the RHL Boulevard to Jefferson Road, and nearly to the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena, was completed ahead of schedule, just in time for the holiday shopping season, when the roads through that area are at their peak congestion.

A local resident who lives in the Sherwood Forest area, Jeff Stoker, said it seems like Trace Fork is getting more and more busy and congested every year, particularly during the holiday season.

“A couple of years ago took the grandkids to Target for Christmas, it took us an hour and a half to get home and we live five minutes away,” Stoker said.

He said the new project will especially be beneficial to the residents in the area for that reason alone.

“I think that this new road is going to alleviate a lot of congestion, particularly during the holiday season, Thanksgiving, Christmas, where it backs up and it may take you an hour to get out of here,” said Stoker.

Mullens said people will no longer have to avoid shopping in that area now, as it has given them more access options.

“I think that more people who sometimes shy away during busy times won’t have to do that anymore, because now we have another access back out to the corridor for people to get home,” he said. “That was the big issue, obviously there’s a lot of traffic on Jefferson Road but getting in and out of the parking lots, particularly during the holidays was very, very difficult, so this is going to be a relief to that.”

South Charleston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Ream said it will not only be more beneficial for residents, however, but businesses, too, creating a straight shot to the many stores and restaurants the corridor contains.

“We do talk a lot about Target and big businesses that this helps out here, but we also have small businesses, we just opened Hot Works, which is a locally-owned franchise, and they were talking about how exciting it will be, particularly during the holiday months when it’s so busy out here to have the ease of traffic because of this connector,” Ream said.

Ream said they expect more businesses to come to the area there, as the new project seems to be providing some more incentive for them to do so.

Wriston said the project is in conjunction with another major project, the nearly $47 million Jefferson Road project reconfiguring the road between U.S Route 119 and U.S Route 60. He said that project will include another bridge and a roundabout, and it’s expected to be complete by late next year.