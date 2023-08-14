Gov. Justice signs new forestry equipment bill, dedicates DOF office to fallen worker

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A total of $4 million now on its way toward new forestry equipment in the state that will lead to better protection for those fighting forest fires on the frontlines.

Governor Jim Justice joined the West Virginia Division of Forestry Monday to sign a bill allowing for those funds during a ceremony at the Region 4 headquarters in Beckley. He also dedicated the regional office to a 28-year-old worker who was killed battling a forest fire near Montgomery in April.

“Today I am announcing that I am renaming this forestry office the Cody J. Mullens Division Region 4 headquarters in Cody’s name,” Justice announced Monday.

Mullens family was on hand during Monday’s dedication and received ceremonial bills in his honor.

The bill providing the forestry equipment funding known as Senate Bill 1032, passed in the recent West Virginia legislative session last week.

West Virginia Division of Forestry Assistant State Forester Jeremy Jones said the new bill will help those fighting forest fires on the frontlines year round.

“This historic investment will provide severely needed modernization to our wildfire program and our equipment,” he said.

The equipment will include woodland dozers, fire engines, water tank trucks, UTVs, and thermal drones.

Jones expressed his gratitude for Justice’s decision to sign the bill on behalf of the WV DOF.

“Your dedication to our state’s natural resources and the well-being of our citizens is commendable and we are proud to work under your leadership to protect our forests and landscapes from the ravages of wildfires,” said Jones.

While West Virginia’s fire season begins October 1, it’s already here for other parts of the country, and the WV DOF volunteers have been assisting with forest fire relief efforts in other states, as well.

Recently a crew of 20 WV DOF volunteers were dispatched to a wildfire at the Tin Soldier Complex in the Flathead National Forest in Montana. Those fires were caused by lightening on Saturday, July 30.

Volunteers have also been dispatched to other assignments in Arizona, California, Michigan, Oregon, and Pennslyvania throughout the summer.