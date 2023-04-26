Gov. Jim Justice announces new driver’s license design

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that West Virginia driver’s licenses will be getting a new look.

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will begin issuing the new license and identification cards with a design that matches the state’s tourism branding.

The new design features the New River Gorge Bridge in the background of the license, as Justice said it depicts the main and most symbolic attraction the state has to offer, and brings attention to the New River Gorge National Park which the famous steel-arch bridge resides within.

“The New River Gorge Bridge is one of our most popular attractions,” Justice said. “It is the centerpiece of our nation’s newest national park and draws people from all over the world. By featuring it on our driver’s license, we want to inspire more people to come and experience the majesty of West Virginia firsthand. It lets us continue to show the world why Almost Heaven is a must-see destination and maybe even a future home.”

State Tourism Secretary, Chelsea Ruby joined Justice for Wednesday’s announcement, and she said the license looks like a work of art.

“It’s based on a photograph and we did a treatment to it to make it kind of look like an artist’s sketch, but it has the New River Gorge Bridge on it, you can see the sky, the water below, it’s a beautiful picture,” she said.

The Almost Heaven tourism mark is also depicted on the back of each new license, a brand introduced by Justice in 2018 that has been widely adopted in advertising across the state ever since.

Ruby said it will show the world of the brand West Virginia has capitalized on through the natural beauty the state already has to offer.

“It will be a great reminder to folks in restaurants, airports, and all over when West Virginians are out and about of the place that we all get to call Almost Heaven,” said Ruby.

However, Commissioner of the Division of Motor Vehicles, Everett Frazier said as the state’s DMV is leading the nation in issuance and security, and the new license also features many highly-advanced protection benefits.

“This new credential contains state-of-the-art security features to reduce fraud and identity theft. We encourage West Virginians to consider upgrading to a REAL ID license or ID card and take advantage of not only the beautiful background featuring our New River Gorge Bridge, but also the newest and best in security for credentials,” said Frazier.

Justice said it’s just another step in the state’s marketing plan putting West Virginia on the map towards more prominence.

“It will just be another good thing to promote West Virginia and bring more and more folks here maybe,” he said.

Residents can apply for a duplicate license or ID card with the new design before they are up for renewal by visiting the DMV website or at any of the 25 regional DMV’s across the state