Goodwin: Youth will be the focus of this year’s Regatta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the focus of this year’s Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will be the children.

The event’s much anticipated return is scheduled for June 30 to July 4. Goodwin and event officials gathered at Magic Island recently to showcase what will be “The Health Plan’s Kid Zone at Magic Island.”

More than 50 events/activities for kids will take place during Regatta in that area, with the majority being free.

“Come to Magic Island and we’ll take care of you. Face painting is free, Jupiter jumps are free, we’ll get you a snack with something to eat and something to drink,” Goodwin said.

Events and activities for kids, during the Regatta festivities, include: inflatables, bounce house, rock wall, gaming trailer, Sewell mountain sailing demonstrations, DNR – fishing and casting lessons, Comedian, Magician, Library story book trail, and Weiner Dog races.

There will also be a Freeze Pop Frenzy, Grab and Go Art, Youth Anything that Floats, Sandcastle Competition, 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, US Air Force gaming trailer, face painting, movie night, music and more.

“When we started planning Regatta activities and events, we wanted to make sure we had plenty of things for our kids and young people to do and that it was accessible for everyone. Our Regatta team has worked hard to provide a robust schedule of events and activities for all ages at The Health Plan’s Kid Zone at Magic Island – all of which are free,” said Goodwin.

