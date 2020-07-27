CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charelston Mayor Amy Goodwin is hoping city residents will be patient with her administration and with city departments. Some services are starting to be slower than normal, and most of that is blamed on Covid 19 and city employees who are out of work for the time being.

“We knew this was going to happen at some point in time just like a lot of other cities across West Virginai. But we have a lot of folks out. Because if you test positive, you’re out and quarantined for 14 days. You are not permitted to come back to work,” said the Mayor on 580-Live on 580-WCHS Radilo.

Goodwin apologized in advance if some services are not where they normally should be. She’s received concerns about grass needing mowed or flowers looking shabby in some areas of the city.

“I got 12 people off in that section, be patient with us,” she said.

“I apologize if you see more weeds out there and the grass is a little high. We’re really trying to get to all of the services you expect out of us,”