Goodwin thanks officials, first responders for coronavirus work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin began Monday’s City Council meeting with a sweeping thank you to public officials, city employees and first responders for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been an extremely trying time not only for our nation but the state of West Virginia,” she said.

Monday’s city council meeting took place over a telephone conference as the pandemic continues. According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 70 Kanawha County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon.

Goodwin said much of city officials’ time is now at the emergency operations center with Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Mark Strickland. Goodwin noted first responders do have the equipment right now to address the coronavirus but noted the situation as “day-to-day.”

“We have two calls every day. We have a 9 o’clock and we have a 3:30,” she said. “Everyone — from our first responders, the state, the health department, EOC members — are on the call making sure we work on logistics and communication with everyone.”

Refuse and garbage collection in the capital city continues amid the pandemic; the workers have received protective equipment, such as masks and gloves.

Goodwin said she cannot promise any actions, but vowed to continue collaboration between city offices and other partners.

“I just wanted to let you know I am so pleased and so happy during this really stressful time that we have an amazing group of folks that are with us,” she concluded.