Goodwin thanks legislature for action on Cassie Johnson bill

Story by Katherine Skeldon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said that the passage of the Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act will further help to increase protections for those who put their lives on the line.

Goodwin said that while Johnson’s memory continues to weigh heavy on all of their minds, the incident showed them a need for changes to be made.

“There is not a day that goes by that everybody at city hall, especially her brothers and sisters in blue don’t think about her and think about that horrible day and how we can all improve our relations throughout the entire community,” Goodwin said Monday morning on WCHS’s 580 Live.

Also known as SB 490, the legislation will add 15- years to life in prison for anyone who is willfully responsible for the death of a first responder, in addition to any other charges they may face.

Goodwin said that because of the hard work it takes to serve as a first responder, the bill is a response to the increased protections that lawmakers are trying to provide for them.

“First and foremost, I think we have seen over the past couple of years how hard it is to be a police officer, and this is just another nod at letting folks know that we have to protect them,” she said.

Johnson, 28, was shot and killed in the line of duty in December of 2020 by Joshua Phillips, who was convicted of second degree murder last year and now faces 40 years in prison.

Sheryl Johnson, Johnson’s mother, has consistently demonstrated her support for the bill, and was in attendance during its passage. Many law enforcement officers across the state, including a number of Charleston police officers have also taken up its support.

Goodwin added that she is thankful for everyone that showed support during the bill’s passing.

“Just thankful for those that sat down and listened to our police officers, especially the family of Cassie Johnson,” said Goodwin.

Changes to the original bill were made by the House, which requires the Senate to sign off on those changes before the bill goes to the governor.