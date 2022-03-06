Goodwin taking a wait and see approach with satellite gambling bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says she could see a positive impact in Charleston if the satellite gambling bill makes it to the governor’s desk and is signed into law.

Goodwin also told 580-WCHS that SB 100, which was approved last week in the Senate 23-10 and would allow the state’s existing racetrack casinos to establish a satellite location to be located in the same county where the existing casino is located, still has a long way to go.

Senator Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, the bill’s lead sponsor, has continuously said he hopes Mardi Gras Casino can open a satellite location at Town Center Mall in downtown Charleston. Mardi Gras Casino is currently based in Nitro.

“It’s moved from the Senate to the House. Certainly, a satellite casino location would just give more options for the city of Charleston. We are keeping an eye on it and quite frankly, we think it could be a positive thing for the city of Charleston,” Goodwin said.

According to the bill, the satellite location would have to be approved through a referendum vote of county residents and receive the approval of the West Virginia Lottery Commission.

Nelson criticized the current conditions of the Town Center Mall recently in the Senate Finance Committee.

Goodwin said the best thing for the mall currently is to continue to thrive with the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

“We put $110 million into the Coliseum and Convention Center. The best thing we can do for the mall right now, is to invest in conferences, shows and activities to fill up the Coliseum and Convention Center.”

The racetrack casinos in West Virginia are located in Kanawha, Ohio, Hancock and Jefferson counties.

The bill is now in House Judiciary Committee. The House approved a similar bill in 2019 but it didn’t make it through the Senate.

“This bill has been brought up and talked about for many years. Even during my time at the statehouse,” Goodwin said.

The 60-day legislative session ends a week from Saturday.

Mardi Gras Casino has not commented on this matter.