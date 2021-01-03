Goodwin set for State of the City address Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin admits it’s been a tough year for Charleston but believes in the future of the capital city.

Goodwin will address her second year in office during the annual State of the City address Monday night inside Charleston City Hall.

“People have gone through a lot this year and we need to address that. We need to talk about how we recover, how we heal and how we move forward,” Goodwin told 580-WCHS.

The year will be remembered for a global pandemic that shut down the city’s and nation’s economy for portions of nine months. Goodwin said because of it, there is plenty of work that did not get done that she would have liked.

She said the city had to lockdown and save money. She plans to address the outlook of the city’s finances Monday.

“There is nothing I wanted more than to come in here and to develop these projects and to spend money on things that I believe people voted me into the office to do. But I believe it wouldn’t be responsible of me at this time,” Goodwin said.

Other topics that Goodwin said she had planned to discuss was the West Virginia Power, Charleston Town Center Mall, and business development in downtown, East End and the West Side.

The city also wants to plan ways to honor late Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson in 2021.