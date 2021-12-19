Goodwin says supply chain issues reason behind delayed Slack Plaza opening

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the ongoing supply chain issue crisis is the reason behind the delayed Slack Plaza construction.

Goodwin recently appeared on 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS in Charleston and said the $3 million project to connect the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Charleston Town Center Mall and Capitol Street is not on schedule.

“I wanted it up and running more than anybody. We are patiently waiting for materials and supplies to come in,” Goodwin said.

The mayor added the sticking point has been getting the lights to come in. The plaza is scheduled to have built a splash pad, an ice-skating rink, a stage for small performances, and daily programs.

Officials broke ground on the project June 2 with an end of the year completion in mind.

The Thrasher Group led design efforts, while SQP Construction is leading the construction work.

Goodwin did not state an estimate when the plaza may be done.