Goodwin says progress being made with natural gas outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin released the following statement Thursday morning in connection with the ongoing natural gas outage on the city’s West Side.

“As I have done for the past week, I spent yesterday evening troubleshooting with CW Sigman, Kanawha County and Assistant Chief Chad Jones about how we maneuver forward in light of the announcement of the State of Emergency and what that means. In addition, we are working in collaboration with Lt. Col. Justice on resources and our boots on the ground needs,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We heard from Mountaineer Gas Company (MGC) this morning. As of this morning 260 customers have had service restored – including Mary C Snow Elementary School and the Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center. In addition, there are nearly 60 additional customers who have gas to their homes but who the gas company has engaged a plumber to connect their appliances. MGC has 31 crews on the ground – which includes nearly 200 boots on the ground – including additional safety personnel and contractors – to assist with restoration efforts. MGC has contracted with 5 local plumbers to restore service to houses.

“Thank you to American Red Cross and the Charleston Fire Department for their work in the West Side Community yesterday. Together, they served 72 people, installed 62 alarms, made 31 homes safer, and provided helpful safety reminders to our community members. We are truly grateful for everyone’s work in our West Side community. This morning MGC shared with us they are working to get service restored to an additional 250 customers today – barring no unforeseen challenges,” said Charleston Council Member Larry Moore. “The gas company noted this is not a normal restoration for gas service due to water penetrating house lines which means what may work to restore service to my house may not work for yours. Regardless of the challenges, MGC has committed to working with each customer to ensure service is restored safely.”

“The United Way and 211 teams have fielded just over 600 calls, distributed approximately 400 heaters and safety information for proper use, connected folks needing smoke detectors to American Red Cross and the Charleston Fire Department, and have delivered meals and supplies to folks who are unable to get out,” said Margaret O’Neal, United Way of Central West Virginia. “We will continue to field requests for assistance and provide help in our West Side community. If you or someone needs assistance, please call us at 304.340.3500 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.”

MGC reminds folks:

Customers should not attempt to restore gas services on their own.

Customers should not attempt to use appliances until an MGC employee or contractor has inspected them.

If the customer smells natural gas, move to a safe place, and please call 1-800-834-2070 and 911.

Customers should not buy or order any appliances or parts. Wait until MGC or the plumbing companies working with MGC have evaluated any damages.

Customers having appliances or parts damaged due to the outage will have these repaired or replaced at no cost.

Customers will see credits on their future bills. Some billing cycles have already been processed, so these credits will not be reflected on current bills.

To report water outages, West Virginia American Water customers can call 1-800-685-8660. This will allow them to get a service order into the system ASAP.

Trash service will continue as normal for West Side residents.

For more information or additional resources, please visit https://www.charlestonwv.gov/update. If you know of an available resource, and don’t see it listed on the city’s website, please email [email protected] or forward to any of the city’s social media pages.