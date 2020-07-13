Goodwin says pandemic stopped regatta return plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says she was seriously considering bringing back the popular Charleston Sternwheel Regatta before the pandemic hit.

During her weekly appearance on the 580 WCHS Radio talk show 58Live Monday, Goodwin said there was a small committee in her office that was discussing the Regatta’s return.

“It’s something we were working on and had budgeted for,” Goodwin said.

The Regatta was last held in 2009. It began as an end-of-summer festival in 1971 featuring sternwheelers on the Kanawha River and big-name concerts. The festivall eventually grew to 10 days.

The crowds began to decrease when beer sales were taken away. They did return for the last few years of the event but by that time the popularity of the event had dwindled.

Goodwin said bringing it back would take strict management, sponsorships and someone willing to take a chance to do it again.

Goodwin said she wanted to have the Regatta around the July 4 holiday. She said once the pandemic is over she’d be interested in continuing the discussion. She said they would have be willing to adjust a possible schedule to when sternwheelers could be on hand.

“I think that we can do it but now we have to coordinate, as we have, with the sternwheelers, especially if you want to have sternwheelers, because they are in other areas,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said any future Regatta would be on a much smaller scale. She said the old Regatta got too big and became “a money suck.” She said she would only be interested in a new-look Regatta if there’s a good return on investment.

“Let me clear, it’s gotta start again as a pilot program. It cannot be what it was,” she said.

Goodwin had to cancel a number of other events this summer that bring visitors to Charleston including the weekly “Live on the Levee” concerts and live events associated with FestrivALL. The annual Charleston Distance Run has also been cancelled.

“Covid has not been kind,” Goodwin said.