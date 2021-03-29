Goodwin says needle survey should have been done differently but respects the results

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says her administration still respects the results of a recent survey of Charleston first responders on harm reduction services but believes it was not done in the correct way.

Appearing on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS, Goodwin spoke about the results where less than half of 409 workers responded. 136 employees of the Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Refuse Department and Charleston Public Grounds Department completed the survey and the majority were not favorable of needle exchange programs.

“We support it. I think a lot of the strategies and tactics of going about it were probably just a little tiny short-sighted,” Goodwin said.

She criticized the length of time allowed to respond to the survey, which was only available for a handful of days according to her. The mayor said she spoke with people that work in the refuse department that told her they would have taken it if it was up for at least a week.

“If you want to have a robust survey, you shouldn’t have it out in the field for less than four days. If you’ve done surveys or any type of work like that, any professional would tell you that’s not enough,” she said.

The results were released two weeks ago and showed 86.7% saying the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s program was not good for the city and just more than 83% saying they believe it led to an increase in crime.

Other survey results of respondents included 89.71% believed needle programs increase the likelihood of an accidental needle prick for the public at large, refuse employees or first responders performing their job duties and 89.71% believed that needle programs increase syringe litter throughout the community.

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the head of HIV prevention for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, spoke virtually to county and city health leaders in February and called the county’s HIV outbreak one of the most concerning in the United States. It was during a presentation that spotlighted the emergence of HIV among persons who inject drugs beginning in 2017 with a Kanawha County cluster forming between 2018 and 2019.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) operated a needle program that was shut down in 2018. In January the Charleston Police Department announced that grassroots harm reduction group SOAR, which distributes needles in Charleston, would not face criminal charges for its harm reduction work.

Goodwin said there has not been much community support for such programs, which is needed for it to be successful.

“When you want to talk about a syringe exchange program, one key component that the Centers for Disease Control says you must have engaged community members that support your program. I am sorry, they don’t. SOAR does not have that community support,” she said.

Keeley Steele, Ward 10 Councilmember and chair of the Public Safety Committee has previously told 580-WCHS that the council is taking up the issue from all angles and a handful of committee members wanted the survey. She stated she was one of the committee members that did not feel the survey was important.

There has been tense debates both inside city council chambers and around the city on such programs. Goodwin said no matter which side you fall on, the dialogue must become more polite.

“here’s my only request. If you support syringe exchange programs or if you don’t, we need to be thoughtful and respectful,” Goodwin said.