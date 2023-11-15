Goodwin releases new statement in connection with natural gas outage on city’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Following a meeting with serveral organizations and agencies, the office of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin released the following statement Wednesday morning in connection with the ongoing natural gas outage on the city’s West Side.

“Throughout the past couple of days, we have seen our community come together to help our West Side community during their time of need. This morning we had a productive call to get updates, share information and discuss next steps as restoration of gas service continues.

“As of this morning, 200 customers have had gas service restored – with nearly 40 additional customers who have gas to their homes but who the gas company has engaged a plumber to connect their appliances. Mountaineer Gas will be mobilizing crews from across the state to help here on our West Side. There will be about 25 crews working, so you’re going to be seeing more activity. Mountaineer Gas Company assured me that residents will see credits on their bills, although residents may not see the credit until a future bill due to the billing cycle.

“Folks who may have concerns regarding their appliances having water in them are advised to wait until Mountaineer Gas and/or the plumbing company contracted by the gas company have evaluated the issue and provided resolution – rather than trying to remedy the issue on their own. While some issues may be able to be fixed at the time of evaluation, some may need more follow-up. Please be patient as the contractor and gas company work through the fix. Likewise, please do not attempt to turn your gas back on – Mountaineer Gas will restore gas to each home. If you are not home, a door hanger will be left for you with contact information and instructions on how to reach the gas company to restore your service.

“The United Way of Central West Virginia has been instrumental in helping make sure West Side residents’ needs are being met – whether it’s hot meals, heaters, or blankets. Anyone who needs assistance is encouraged to call the United Way directly at 304.340.3500 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“The American Red Cross and Charleston Fire Department will be installing smoke alarms in West Side homes and providing safety information regarding the use of space heaters and alternate heating sources. To request a free smoke alarm installation, please call 1-844-216-8286 and select option 2 or visit bit.ly/FreeSmokeAlarms.

“Showers will continue to be available at North Charleston and MLK, Jr Community Centers from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. In addition, a mobile shower trailer has been set up behind the Salvation Army and available to folks from 10 a.m. – noon and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

“Families with students at Mary C. Snow Elementary can continue to pick up lunches between 10:30A – noon at the school the rest of this week (through Friday). If you do not have transportation, and need food, please call 211 (8A – 4P). In addition, meals are being generously provided by members of our community. We are compiling these and other resources and information on our website: https://www.charlestonwv.gov/update. If you know of an available resource, and don’t see it listed on our website, please email [email protected] or forward to our City social media pages.”