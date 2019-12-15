CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Almost a year into office, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin says she loves being the top official in West Virginia’s capital city.

“We’ve had some really great successes in this first 11 months and we’ve really had some really great challenges, but we’re really looking forward in setting the tone,” she said on “580 Live” last week.

“It’s really hard, I think — from what I’ve learned as a new mayor — is you can’t just look at the next year and what we’re going to be doing next year.”

Goodwin recognized some of her administration’s work may not make an impact until after she leaves office but this happens to all elected officials.

“I think a lot of the time you want to see that instant gratification. I know I do,” she said. “I think (it’s about) really trying to be patient and understanding that slow and steady is the way to go.”

Goodwin will give a state of the city address on Jan. 6, one day shy of the one-year mark into her tenure as mayor.