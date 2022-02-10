Goodwin presents recommendations for using coronavirus relief funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s recommendations for utilizing coronavirus relief funding include supporting city projects, programs and organizations.

Goodwin presented her administration’s goals for using the money during a meeting of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee Wednesday evening. The public event took place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The city will receive $36.8 million for projects, which will be split based on investments in the city’s future, the city’s communities, and economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic.

“The American Rescue Plan dollars were specifically dedicated and allocated to get into the community as fast as possible,” Goodwin said during a presentation. “To help recover areas of the community that needed help the most.”

Examples of the projects the city plans to support include upgrades to the city’s infrastructure and facilities, matching state and federal grants, providing job opportunities to the city’s youth, and events like the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta in July.

Goodwin noted officials are working with state agencies on broadband deployment, but the state government has already allocated funding to improve services. The mayor also noted she does not want to put money toward a single large project.

“What we need to do is create amazing opportunities for us to get a return on investment so we can keep investing in our communities, in our families, our safe streets, and parks and rec, and our police officers,” she said.

The committee will next meet Feb. 16 to consider the allocation plan. The Charleston City Council’s final vote on recommendations will likely happen during its March 7 meeting.