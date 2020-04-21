Goodwin preaches patience with reopening Charleston economy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin is preaching patience to citizens when it comes to reopening the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwin appeared on Tuesday’s 580-LIVE with Dale Cooper and said her stance has not changed on this subject when speaking with local health officials.

“We have to punt for now, we have to kick it down the field. The second we can open, we can host events, we will,” she said.

On Monday evening, the city reported it is on track to end the fiscal year with a $2 million deficit due to the coronavirus affecting business and city activities.

For more than one month, the city has been forced to postpone and cancel multiple events including the girl’s and boy’s high school state basketball tournament.

The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center is closed for large gatherings until further notice.

“It matters what our physicians and what leadership from the top departments say,” Goodwin said of holding events.

“National research teams are telling us it has to be slow. It has to be a slow drip and then we move forward.”

Goodwin said there’s a fundamental question that has to be answered.

“How do I make sure the folks in the city of Charleston are comfortable,” she asked. “How do I protect them? Is it distancing, is it concerts, is it Live on the Levee? Do we do a virtual element to that as well.”