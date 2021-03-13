Goodwin opposed to user fee bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While legislation to eliminate municipal user fees still sits before the House of Delegates Finance Committee, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin hopes the state Legislature does not pass the bill.

House Bill 2256 would exempt all residents from paying the fee. The legislation was introduced on the first day of the regular session last month.

Goodwin said cities could lose significant income by the elimination of the fee, noting Charleston would not receive $4.7 million if state lawmakers move forward with the bill.

“The bill that is passing through right now is extremely detrimental,” she said last week on “580 Live”

“You want to talk about defunding the police? That’s it. This piece of legislation will do that lickety-split.”

The legislation originally said state employees would be exempt from user fees.