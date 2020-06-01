Goodwin on protests: They need to be heard

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says she’s thankful for the message sent by the Charleston protests on the death of George Floyd.

Nearly 300 people took to the streets of downtown Charleston around City Hall and the police department on Sunday afternoon to speak on social injustice, police brutality and the death of Floyd under police custody in Minnesota.

“Folks need to be heard, folks need to be heard. Not just now, not just today, not just because of George Floyd but they need to be heard,” Goodwin said on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS.

The protest was one of many around the state that turned out peaceful including Wheeling, Parkersburg, Huntington, Williamson, Martinsburg, Fairmont, Clarksburg, Morgantown, Beckley, and Bluefield.

“There were many extremely peaceful protests and that is what made me extremely proud yesterday. That’s who we are,” Goodwin said.

The group in Charleston marched through the streets of downtown with no issues, along Virginia, Court, Laidley, and Lee streets.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt released a statement on Sunday evening on the protests: “The unfortunate death of George Floyd was due to an officer’s poor tactics and decision making. The officer was obviously in the wrong and I pray that none of our officers ever think the actions in this scenario were acceptable.

“I have made it clear to my officers that we, the Charleston Police Department, are not that guy. I urge each officer to show our community that our primary goals are to protect life and property.”