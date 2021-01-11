Goodwin notes plans to address dilapidated homes this year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Charleston will be continuing efforts to remove dilapidated structures and abandoned homes in 2021.

Mayor Amy Goodwin announced during last week’s State of the City address plans to utilize more than $1 million for addressing unsafe properties.

The city last year tore down 87 dilapidated structures and abandoned houses.

“I’m as concerned as you are,” Goodwin said Monday on “580 Live” to a caller.

“This is about a decade in the making, and what it is going to take is a lot of elbow grease, a lot of funding to get where we need to be in terms of safety.”

Part of Goodwin’s strategy includes utilizing the Charleston Land Reuse Agency and offering homeowners assistance on repairing structures and utilizing lots. The city created the Charleston Land Reuse Agency in August 2019 for identifying and acquiring available properties.